WISHRAM, Wash. — The Union/Cove softball team pushed its 2A/1A Special District 6 record to 7-2 with two road victories over the combined team of Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat on Thursday, April 20.
Needing only three innings in the opener of a late morning game, the Bobcats took care of the Cougars 24-0. The nightcap also saw a quick end as Union/Cove downed Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 21-3, in three innings.
“The bats stayed hot for us,” said Union/Cove head coach Madison Barr. “We had a lot of good at bats and good defense behind our pitchers.”
Cabella Gregory picked up the win in the opener for the Bobcats. The nightcap saw Amanda Lawyer pick up the win from the mound, while also hitting her third home run of the week. The day saw multiple hits from Megan Winterton, Jazmyne Gonzalez, Aubrey Hall, Hannah Robbins and Keelie Jones.
Union/Cove (7-6 overall, 7-2 2A/1A Special District 6) returns home on April 25 for a district matchup against Adrian (0-7 overall, 0-5 2A/1A Special District 6). Earlier this month, the Bobcats made the trip to Adrian for a 26-2 victory. Game time is 4 p.m.
