LA GRANDE — With the softball season crossing the halfway mark, a number of La Grande players have emerged as some of the top players in the state.

Sophomore Carlee Strand has been a nightmare of opposing pitchers, batting .600 for the season. Teammate and fellow sophomore Marti Anderson is not far behind, posting a .578 average. Senior Tiger Jocelin Hafer is currently at .533 when she steps up to the plate and freshman Maddie Seavert is batting a .526 in her first year of high school ball.

