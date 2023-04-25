LA GRANDE — With the softball season crossing the halfway mark, a number of La Grande players have emerged as some of the top players in the state.
Sophomore Carlee Strand has been a nightmare of opposing pitchers, batting .600 for the season. Teammate and fellow sophomore Marti Anderson is not far behind, posting a .578 average. Senior Tiger Jocelin Hafer is currently at .533 when she steps up to the plate and freshman Maddie Seavert is batting a .526 in her first year of high school ball.
Strand is leading the La Grande team and is tied with three others statewide in the home run category with eight balls going over the fence this year. Anderson is not far behind at six home runs.
Anderson is second in the state among all divisions in RBIs with 34 on the season. Strand has crossed 28 runs in and Seavert is responsible for 17 RBIs.
The statistics were compiled by Oregon School Activities Association’s staff as reported by the state’s coaches.
