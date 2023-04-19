ADRIAN — Union/Cove sophomore Amanda Lawyer tossed a no hitter and added two home runs with the bat as the Bobcats pounded Adrian, 26-2, in 2A/1A District 6 softball action on Tuesday, April 19, in Adrian.
“We were very patient at the plate drawing quite a few walks,” said Union/Cove head coach Madison Barr. “The highlight of the day was Amanda’s no hitter.”
The Antelopes experienced problems on the mound as six Bobcats picked up a free walk to the bases off being hit by pitches just in the first inning.
Union/Cove (5-6 overall, 5-2 2A/1A Special District 6) continues on the road on April 20 with a trip to take on Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat (0-6 overall, 0-4 2A/1A Special District 6) for two games.
