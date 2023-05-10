UNION — On Tuesday, May 9, the Union/Cove softball team faced Grant Union/Prairie City, currently the second ranked 2A/1A team in the state, for the third time this season. And like the previous two games, the Prospectors had the Bobcats number, winning 14-3.
Unlike the previous two occasions, this game went the full seven innings. And unlike the previous two games, the Bobcats held close early in the game.
“If you take away a few defensive mistakes as well as a few more timely hits, this is a totally different game,” said Union/Cove head coach Madison Barr. “The final score did not show how great of a game it actually was.”
Amanda Lawyer took the loss for the Bobcats but did pick up a home run with her bat. Kimber Ricker was 2-for-2 on the day and Kali Koots and Brea Rudd also added offensively.
“I continue to be proud of how far this team has come,” Barr said.
Union/Cove (12-8 overall, 12-4 2A/1A Special District 6) will conclude the regular season on May 12 with two home games against Weston-McEwen/Griswold (16-5 overall, 13-3 2A/1A Special District 6). Take note of the early start time of 11 a.m.
