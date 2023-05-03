ELGIN — The Elgin/Imbler softball team picked up its third 2A/1A Special District 6 win of the year, thumping visiting Adrian, 18-3, on Tuesday, May 2.
Due to the mandated mercy rule, Elgin/Imbler fans only were able to enjoy five innings of softball action.
Elgin/Imbler (3-11 overall, 3-10 district) departs the home field on May 5 for two road games against Heppner/Ione/Condon (7-11 overall, 4-9 2A/1A Special District 6). The Mustangs are currently battling to break a nine-game loss streak as they host the Huskies.
GRANT UNION/PRAIRIE CITY 10, UNION/COVE 0
JOHN DAY — Facing the top team in the 2A/1A District 6 standings for the second time this season, the Union/Cove softball team saw a nine-game win streak come to an end in John Day as Grant Union/Prairie City needed only five innings to down the Bobcats, 10-0, on Tuesday, May 2.
The two teams previously met on March 17 in a nonleague matchup with the Prospectors winning 17-0.
“This was a hard-fought battle for the Ladycats today,” said Union/Cove head coach Madison Barr. “We were much improved from when we saw Grant Union to open up the season. We have work to do in hopes to finish the year out strong.”
Union/Cove (10-7 overall, 10-3 2A/1A Special District 6) will return to the road on May 5 for two games against Echo/Stanfield (9-8 overall, 8-4 2A/1A Special District 6). The games mark the first meetings between the Bobcats and Cougars this season.
The league standings currently have the Bobcats in fourth, just behind Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah also with a 10-3 district record. Echo/Stanfield is one spot behind Union/Cove in fifth.
