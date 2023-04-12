LA GRANDE — La Grande has now won eight straight games, the most recent a doubleheader victory over College Park, Washington, on Tuesday, April 11.

The Tigers allowed College Place a single run in the opener, downing the visitors 11-1. La Grande recorded 10 hits in the game, including a home run and a triple. The Tigers struck out 11 College Place hitters and allowed only three hits by the visiting squad.

