LA GRANDE — La Grande has now won eight straight games, the most recent a doubleheader victory over College Park, Washington, on Tuesday, April 11.
The Tigers allowed College Place a single run in the opener, downing the visitors 11-1. La Grande recorded 10 hits in the game, including a home run and a triple. The Tigers struck out 11 College Place hitters and allowed only three hits by the visiting squad.
The defense stiffened in the nightcap with the contest only going four innings in a 15-0 La Grande rout. Committing no errors, the Tigers picked up 12 RBIs on 15 hits and blasted two home runs. Nine College Place batters headed back to the dugout after striking out and the Tigers only allowed a single hit, while facing 14 batters.
La Grande (10-2 overall, 2-0 4A Greater Oregon League) remains at home on April 13 with two league games against Ontario (3-7 overall, 0-2 4A Greater Oregon League). The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Bobcats find second district victory
ELGIN — For the second time this season, the softball team of Union/Cove has met and defeated Elgin/Imbler in 2A/1A Special District 6 action.
In a game described by Union/Cove head coach Madison Barr as a “fabulous day at the plate for the Ladycats,” Union/Cove went on the road to Elgin to down the Huskies 13-2.
“Aubrey Hall and Amanda Lawyer were crushing the ball around the park,” Barr said. “We had key hits by Kali Koots, Hannah Robbins, Cabella Gregory, Brea Rudd and Megan Winterton.”
Lawyer picked up the win for the Bobcats, allowing only two runs from the pitcher’s mound.
Barr and the Bobcats (2-6 overall, 2-2 2A/1A Special District 6) will pick up a few days of practice before hosting Heppner/Ione/Condon (7-2 overall, 4-0 2A/1A Special District 6) on April 14. Union/Cove fans can see the first pitch at 11 a.m.
