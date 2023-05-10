LA GRANDE — Sophomore pitcher Carlee Strand tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday, May 9, in La Grande’s 9-0 drubbing of 3A Vale in La Grande.
Strand went the full seven innings for the Tigers, striking out 15 of 23 Vikings. Of the 95 pitches thrown, 70 found the strike zone for an amazing 74% for the game.
The La Grande defense behind Strand was stellar, recording no errors. Offensively, the Tigers put up 15 hits resulting in seven RBIs.
La Grande (19-3 overall, 9-1 4A Greater Oregon League) now prepares for a May 12 showdown with Pendleton (19-4 overall, 9-1 4A Greater Oregon League). The state rankings show the Buckaroos at No. 5 with the Tigers right behind at No. 6. The last time the two teams met ended in a split with La Grande taking a 7-4 victory in the opener before Pendleton came back in the nightcap for an 11-4 win.
La Grande fans need to be in the home stands at 3 p.m. for the Friday game with the second matchup scheduled for 5 p.m.
