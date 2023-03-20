LEWISTON, Idaho — First year head coach Walt Anderson and the La Grande softball team are off to a rousing start to the season, taking two nonleague games on the road on Saturday, March 18.
On the road in Lewiston, Idaho, La Grande downed the Bengals 11-4 in game one and followed the win up with a 19-9 victory in game two.
The Lady Tigers put together 31 hits in the two games compared to only three errors. In the 12 innings played, the La Grande pitching staff struck out eight of the 60 Lewiston batters faced while allowing only 18 hits.
Taking the mound versus the Bengals was team captain Belle Neer. It was the first time the junior has taken the position since she was 14 years of age.
“We asked her early in the season about pitching because one of your main pitchers was recovering from an injury,” said Anderson. “Neer did not even hesitate when asked and started throwing with our pitching coach several times a week to be ready for competition.”
Anderson said the road wins to start the season was truly a team effort.
“The girls played hard and have been listening to a lot of instruction in a very short amount of time,” he said. “They have been focused from the 6:30 a.m. weight training before school to the endless field work and hitting practices after school.”
La Grande (2-0 overall) remains on the road on March 21 with a trip to 2A Grant Union/Prairie City (1-0 overall).
