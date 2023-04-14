John L. Braese/easternoregonsports.com
LA GRANDE — The homesteading La Grande softball team maintained a perfect 4-0 Greater Oregon League record with two wins over visiting Ontario on Thursday, April 13, in La Grande.
John L. Braese/easternoregonsports.com
Putting up just three RBIs on four hits in the opener, La Grande took a 3-0 victory. A lone home run helped the cause and La Grande pitching struck out 12 Ontario batters, while not allowing a hit.
The nightcap saw La Grande rally from a 5-1 deficit. While committing five errors defensively, the La Grande bats slammed two home runs on the way to a late 7-5 win. For the game, La Grande scattered eight hits while picking up five RBIs.
“Ontario pitcher Brie Kemble did a very good job with her movement on the ball,” said La Grande head coach Walt Anderson. “It was good for the Tigers to adjust and dig themselves our of the situation we were in. That is how you learn to win the close games.”
Austyn Meuser pitched four innings, facing 21 Ontario batters and striking out two, while allowing two Ontario hits. Belle Neer came in on relief, throwing for 1-2/3 innings and allowing two hits, while striking out one Ontario batter. Carlee Strand finished up the victory for La Grande, striking out three batters while allowing no hits over five Ontario batters.
La Grande (12-2 overall, 4-0 4A Greater Oregon League) will battle for the top of the league standings on April 21 with a trip to Pendleton (10-3 overall, 2-0 4A Greater Oregon League) for two games. The most recent OSAA standings have the Tigers ranked fifth in the 4A rankings while the Buckaroos are one spot behind at sixth.
