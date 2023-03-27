NAMPA, Idaho — Facing four Idaho teams in two days playing in tournament action, the La Grande softball team endured a tough first day to bounce back and sweep Day 2 to end up 2-2 on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25.
The Tigers started March 24 with a 17-7 loss to Kuna followed by a slim 12-10 loss to Eagle. Over the two games, La Grande scattered 21 hits while picking up six errors. The pitching staff struck out seven batters for the day while allowing 30 hits facing 67 Idaho batters.
La Grande had a much better day on March 25, picking up a 3-1 victory over Mountain View and closing out the tournament with a resounding 17-2 win over Twin Falls. The Tigers recorded 23 hits for the day, while committing only two errors. Over the 11 innings pitched and 50 batters at the plate, the Tiger pitchers struck out six and allowed only 11 Idaho hits.
La Grande (4-2 overall) takes spring break off before returning to the field and start league play with two home games against Baker/Powder Valley (1-2 overall). Game time is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the second game to immediately follow.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.