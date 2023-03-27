NAMPA, Idaho — Facing four Idaho teams in two days playing in tournament action, the La Grande softball team endured a tough first day to bounce back and sweep Day 2 to end up 2-2 on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25.

The Tigers started March 24 with a 17-7 loss to Kuna followed by a slim 12-10 loss to Eagle. Over the two games, La Grande scattered 21 hits while picking up six errors. The pitching staff struck out seven batters for the day while allowing 30 hits facing 67 Idaho batters.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.