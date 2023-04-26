VALE — La Grande used a combination of timely hitting and the pitching of sophomore Austyn Meuser to cruise past to a road win over Vale, 10-5, Tuesday, April 25.
The Tigers put together a game of 10 hits, including two doubles, while committing no errors.
Meuser faced 31 Viking hitters, going the entire game, while striking out six and allowing only eight hits.
La Grande (14-3 overall, 5-1 4A Greater Oregon League) continues on the road on April 28 but switches back to league play with two games against Baker/Powder Valley (2-10 overall, 0-4 4A Greater Oregon League). On April 4, the Tigers cruised in two wins over the Bulldogs, putting up 32 runs in two games on La Grande’s home field.
