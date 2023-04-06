UNION — The Union/Cove softball team waited for the start of 2A/1A Special District 6 action to place a game in the win column, downing Elgin/Imbler 10-0 in a five-inning game on Wednesday, April 5, in Union.
Union/Cove’s Cabella Gregory pitched a shutout for the Bobcats and offensively, hit a grand slam to place runs on the board.
“The girls have been working so hard to come out and get better every day and I am proud how they showed up today,” said Union/Cove coach Madison Barr. “Our defense showed up to play behind Cabella and we saw some big plays around the infield including a couple from freshman Kimber Ricker.”
The bats were busy for the Bobcats with hits coming from Megan Winterton, Josie Patton, Hannah Robbins and Kali Koots.
Union/Cove (1-4 overall, 1-0 2A/1A Special District 6) continue with district play with two games on the road April 7 against Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (6-3 overall, 0-1 2A/1A Special District 6).
Elgin/Imbler (0-2 overall, 0-1 2A/1A Special District 6) is also back in action on April 7 and also playing district games with two contests scheduled on the road versus Weston-McEwen/Griswold (4-1 overall, 1-0 2A/1A Special District 6). The TigerScots host Elgin/Imbler looking to defend their second-place ranking in the current OSAA poll.
