UNION — Originally scheduled as a two-day tournament, the Union Spring Bash softball tournament was reduced to one day with games called off due to cold, wet weather.
After some games did get on the field on Friday, March 31, all the contests scheduled for April 1 were cancelled.
The host Bobcats opened the tournament with a 17-5 loss to 3A Burns/Crane on March 31.
“Our offense is showing improvement, but we left seven runners on base,” said Union/Cove coach Madison Barr.
The Bobcats’ Amanda Lawyer was 1-for-4 while Cabella Gregory picked up one RBI in a 2-for-4 effort.
The second game for Union/Cove saw the Bobcats fall 12-0 to Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa. Josie Patton led the offense, going 1-for-3.
“It was a tough day against some really good competition,” Barr said. “It is a shame day two was called off due to the weather.”
Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa also dropped Warrenton 7-4.
The Outlaws (5-2 overall) open the league season on April 7, hosting Burns/Crane (4-0 overall) for two games with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.
Union/Cove (0-4 overall) opens its league season on April 5 with a home game against Elgin/Imbler (0-1 overall) with game time scheduled for 4 p.m. This game was originally scheduled a day prior on April 4.
