LA GRANDE — Student athletes are boarding buses and criss-crossing the state and according to the most recent numbers from the Oregon School Activities Association, the bus may have a few more seats full.

For the fall season, the state organization overseeing high school sports in Oregon reports more than 38,000 student athletes are donning uniforms for their respective school. During the pre-pandemic year of 2019-20, that number stood at around 37,000 student athletes. Participation plummeted during the pandemic to 29,000 and rebounded to 35,000 last year.

