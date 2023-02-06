La Grande football

The upcoming fall meeting of the La Grande and Ontario football teams will once again count towards a 4A Special District 5 standing.

 John Braese/EasternOregonSports.com

WILSONVILLE — After a one-year hiatus at the 3A level, the Ontario football team will once again be a La Grande opponent in the fall.

Ontario returns to the 4A ranks after a 5-4 overall record and a first-round playoff loss to Cascade Christian in the 3A ranks in 2022. Facing 4A opponents this past season, Ontario fell to Baker, 41-40, and also fell to La Grande, 62-30, on Sept. 9 in Ontario.

