WILSONVILLE — After a one-year hiatus at the 3A level, the Ontario football team will once again be a La Grande opponent in the fall.
Ontario returns to the 4A ranks after a 5-4 overall record and a first-round playoff loss to Cascade Christian in the 3A ranks in 2022. Facing 4A opponents this past season, Ontario fell to Baker, 41-40, and also fell to La Grande, 62-30, on Sept. 9 in Ontario.
To make room for returning Ontario, The Dalles will depart Special District 5 with a new placement in Special District 2. In the most recent season, the Riverhawks forfeited their game against La Grande on Oct. 28.
Umatilla will also make a move, returning to the 3A level after one year playing 9-man football at the 2A level.
The moves come after recommendations from the Football Ad Hoc Advisory Committee were presented to the Oregon Schools Activities Association Executive Board in a meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. The recommendations were unanimously approved by members of the Executive Board.
The board also approved the Ad Hoc’s recommendation to bolster the 6-man playoff bracket from the current eight teams to a 12-team bracket beginning in the fall.
The board gave full support for a proposal to separate girls wrestling as its own entity. The proposal now will be presented to the OSAA Delegate Assembly on April 3 in Wilsonville. Unlike basketball, tennis and track and field, wrestling in Oregon is found under one designation. If approved, girls wrestling, after seeing explosive growth in the state, would be separated from boys for purposes of district and state tournaments. Teams would also have the opportunity to hire separate coaches.
