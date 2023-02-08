LA GRANDE — The La Grande boys may need to wait a week to know who is heading to state wrestling, but for grapplers from the smaller schools in the area and local swimmers, this upcoming weekend will set the stage for state showdowns.
The 2A/1A Special District 3 wrestling tournament starts Friday, Feb. 10, in Culver. The top three wrestlers in each division will advance from Culver to the state tournament. Preliminary numbers show Elgin sending 10 wrestlers, while the combined team of Enterprise/Wallowa will have 11 grapplers in attendance. Imbler will have two wrestlers going for a shot at state and Joseph will feature eight wrestlers. The combined team of Union and Cove has six grapplers scheduled to attend. The tournament is scheduled for two days.
La Grande’s Veterans' Pool will host the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 swim meet beginning Feb. 10. A dozen schools will be in attendance, including swimmers from Cove. The winner of each event automatically qualifies for the state swim tournament with any remaining open lanes filled by the fastest times from around the state’s district meets. The action starts at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 and at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11.
