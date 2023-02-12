LA GRANDE — Steve Koza was stoked Saturday, Feb. 11, by the performance by the Cove swim team.
“I’m tickled,” the Leopards coach said. “I was just finishing typing an email to our entire team (and) parents... it couldn't have ended better. Every kid on our team this weekend, they dropped time, some of them placed, we had a few win. The majority of our team ended up swimming today in finals. What else could I ask for? It was great.”
Becca Koza won two races, Sarah Koza added a victory and the Cove girls had two more runner-up efforts on their way to placing sixth in 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 — with just five swimmers, no less — while Taylor Fox had two top-three finishes for the Leopard boys.
Becca Koza, Cove’s freshman standout, dominated in winning both the girls 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. Her time of 1:53.57 in the 200 won by more than nine seconds, and she had an 11-second win in the 500 in 5:12.05. Interestingly, both times were just 1.57 seconds shy of the district meet record.
Both times are also faster than the state-title winning times in those events from a year ago, putting her in the mix for a championship in both events at the upcoming state swim meet Feb. 17-18 at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
“With what I know with Becca and her competitors that I know of, she has a very good shot at a state title and even two state titles,” Steve Koza said.
He added, though, that the strong district results don’t guarantee the same spread at state.
“I learned quickly last year with Tim (Koza), he went in with times five seconds ahead of the competitors, and he barely won that race,” he said of his son’s state championships a year ago, both of which came by less than a second. “What I’ve learned when I have someone with a big spread is don’t think you have that in the bag. At any given meet, get out and do your best.”
Sarah Koza added a victory in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.72, while also placing second in the 50 freestyle — by just 0.06 seconds — with a time of 24.51.
“I feel really good about where Sarah can land next weekend, and she wants it,” Steve Koza said. “She sees where she’s at, she understands where she sits. I saw more of a spark with her this weekend in that than I have in a long time.”
The 200 freestyle relay of the Kozas, Ally Gettman and Evey Spence posted a second-place finish with a time of 1:54.13, a finish of which the coach said, “I would not have dreamed that weeks ago.”
The finish was strong enough to get the relay team into state, which will provide crucial experience for Cove’s younger competitors, Steve Koza said.
“I think it’s a really big deal,” he said. “They’ll get to see, even the alternate, if they don’t swim, they get to be there, they get to get in, warm up… (the facility is) bigger than they’ve ever seen. It’s way beyond anything here.”
The team's 200 medley relay squad, which placed fifth in the district with a time of 2:10.92, also snuck into state.
The Leopard girls finished as a team with 157 points, more than double seventh-place Gladstone, which had 75 points. Fifth-place Corbett had 229 points.
District champion Pendleton won with 340 points.
On the boys side, Fox finished second in the 100 freestyle in 51.89, and third in the 50 freestyle in 23.38.
“His 100 free race today is absolutely the best race I’ve ever seen him swim,” Koza said. “His time drop with that is probably the best drop I’ve ever seen him do. Bottom line, the other swimmer just flat-out outdid him. He pushed as hard as I’ve ever seen him. I like where he’s sitting.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.