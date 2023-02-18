Becca Koza, Cove's freshman standout, races toward a first-place finish in the girls 500-yard freestyle at the 2023 Special District High School Swimming Championship in La Grande on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Koza also won the 200-yard freestyle. She went on to win state in both events on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Cove's Sarah Koza pushes toward a first-place finish in the girls 100-yard breaststroke at the 2023 Special District High School Swimming Championship in La Grande on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. She took the win with a time of 1:13.72. She went on to place second at the state meet in the event, while winning the 50 freestyle.
Becca Koza, Cove's freshman standout, races toward a first-place finish in the girls 500-yard freestyle at the 2023 Special District High School Swimming Championship in La Grande on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Koza also won the 200-yard freestyle. She went on to win state in both events on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Cove's Sarah Koza pushes toward a first-place finish in the girls 100-yard breaststroke at the 2023 Special District High School Swimming Championship in La Grande on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. She took the win with a time of 1:13.72. She went on to place second at the state meet in the event, while winning the 50 freestyle.
BEAVERTON — The Koza sisters earned a combined four medals at the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A state swim meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center and scored enough points to bring home a first for Cove: a state swim trophy.
Becca Koza won two individual state championships, Sarah Koza claimed first and second in her events, and the Cove girls scored 26 points as a team to place fourth Saturday, Feb. 18.
Becca became the first winner of a state swim title for the Cove girls when the freshman took the 200-yard freestyle race in a time of 1:54.18, winning the race by more than six seconds.
Sarah followed with her first state swim title, and the Cove girls second, barely 20 minutes later when she posted a time of 24.73 to win the 50 freestyle. In doing so, she also topped The Dalles’ Lydia DiGennaro, who had gotten the best of the Cove junior in the last week, not only winning the district title in the event but winning the event’s preliminary race Friday.
Those two victories also moved Cove into the trophy discussion for the rest of the meet. The 14 points scored as a result of the wins at the time placed the Leopards into a tie for second place.
After dropping into a tie for fourth, Becca’s second state championship, a wire-to-wire win of more than nine seconds in the 500 freestyle in 5:09.51, briefly moved Cove into second place on its own.
The Leopards fell to fifth before Sarah reentered the pool in the 100 breaststroke, an event she won the preliminary race of Friday. She fell just short of a second state medal, placing second behind Sweet Home’s Kirsten Sautel in 1:08.98, but the five points proved crucial, as they moved Cove ahead of Newport for fourth place.
All that remained was waiting out the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, as only a win by North Bend would bump Cove from the podium. North Bend placed fifth in the event.
While the Kozas were the only ones to score points for Cove, all five members of the girls squad gained valuable experience, as the other three, Ally Gettman, Angel Shields-Marrs and Evey Spence, swam in preliminaries in the relays Friday. Both of Cove’s relay teams, the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay, placed 12th.
Taylor Fox, the lone member of the Leopard team boys to reach state, placed in two events to place Cove in 11th with six points.
The senior, competing in his final high school swim meet, placed fifth in his first events, the 50 freestyle, in a time of 23.37. He followed that up in the 100 freestyle by taking third with a time of 51.26.
Catlin Gabel swept the team championships, scoring 70 points to easily win the boys title over Newport (48) while the girls needed a win over Sweet Home in the final relay to secure the title over the Huskies by a slim 54-51 margin.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.