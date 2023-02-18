BEAVERTON — The Koza sisters earned a combined four medals at the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A state swim meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center and scored enough points to bring home a first for Cove: a state swim trophy.

Becca Koza won two individual state championships, Sarah Koza claimed first and second in her events, and the Cove girls scored 26 points as a team to place fourth Saturday, Feb. 18.

