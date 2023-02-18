BEAVERTON — Both Glenn and Zane Ricker brought home state championships, and their efforts helped place the Tigers boys swim team on the podium.

Glenn won state in the 100-yard breaststroke, a different event than he won state in a year ago, and Zane claimed the 500 freestyle title as the Tigers placed third in the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A state swim meet Saturday, Feb. 18, at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.

