BEAVERTON — Both Glenn and Zane Ricker brought home state championships, and their efforts helped place the Tigers boys swim team on the podium.
Glenn won state in the 100-yard breaststroke, a different event than he won state in a year ago, and Zane claimed the 500 freestyle title as the Tigers placed third in the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A state swim meet Saturday, Feb. 18, at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
The brothers also placed in their other individual events, while La Grande scored in all three relay races on the way to earning 43 points. The Tigers finished behind only state champion Catlin Gabel, which scored 70 points, and second-place Newport, which had 48 points. The Tigers spent the entire swim meet in either second or third place in the team standings, from the moment the Rickers, Jake Weigand and David Gislason placed third in the 200 medley relay to open the meet through the conclusion of the 400 freestyle relay, where Gislason, Weigand, Evan Zastrow and Gabe Zamora placed fifth.
When that 400 freestyle relay finished, posting a time of 3:39.05, it secured La Grande as being the only team in the meet to place in all three relays. In addition to the team’s 1:46.01 time in placing third in the medley relay, La Grande was second in the 200 freestyle relay with the Rickers, Zamora and Drake Adair finishing in a time of 1:35.93.
Zane secured his first individual state title by coasting to a winning time of 4:50.73 in the 500 freestyle, winning the race by more than 13 seconds. Earlier in the meet, the sophomore took second in the 200 freestyle in 1:48. That runner-up effort, which had been preceded by the medley relay team’s third-place showing, briefly moved the Tigers into second place in the team standings.
Glenn, who was the defending state champion in the 100 butterfly, returned to the podium in that event, though this time it was a fifth-place finish for the senior in a time of 52.97. He finished his high school swimming career in style, though, by taking first in the 100 breaststroke in a winning time of 59.32. He had secured the top seed in the race a day earlier in the preliminaries by a mere 0.03 seconds, but won the final over Catlin Gabel’s Adam Li by 1.04 seconds.
The trophy was the first for La Grande in an OSAA event since tying for fourth in the 2020 state swim meet, and the 43 points was the team’s most since scoring 51 points in its 2017 runner-up effort.
The LHS girls fell short in their attempt to get back on the podium at state, but finished with 17 points to place ninth. The Tigers last earned a state trophy in 2020, when they placed third.
La Grande saved its best for last Saturday as the 400 freestyle relay team of Anica Setser, McKinley Kruse, Chloe Lynch and Shiloh Lynch placed fourth in a time of 3:59.39.
La Grande’s other relay Saturday, the 200 medley relay, had a strong performance, as the same quartet opened the meet in fifth with a time of 2:03.70.
Individually, Shiloh Lynch claimed fifth-place finishes in both the 50 freestyle in 25.96, and in the 100 freestyle in 58.31. Also placing fifth individually was Kruse in the 200 IM in 2:27.66.
Rounding out La Grande’s placing swimmers was Setser, who finished sixth in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.29.
Catlin Gabel edged Sweet Home in the final relay to win the girls team title by a 54-51 margin.
