LA GRANDE — The La Grande swim team is anticipating big possibilities this upcoming season.
Coming off a delayed spring season in which both La Grande’s girls and boys teams competed admirably at the state championships despite limited swimmers, hopes are high in 2022. Under the leadership of first-year head coach Cheyenne Maszk, the Tigers are looking to utilize a much larger group of swimmers to find success this year.
“We are looking forward to a much more normal season than last year,” Maszk said. “We have quite a few returners and kids who have swam club, so we have high expectations for districts and state.”
The Tigers are coming off a clean sweep in the Greater Oregon League, taking both the girls and boys titles with just 10 total swimmers. La Grande went on to place sixth at the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls state championship and its two boys qualifiers helped the team place 13th. Now with 25 swimmers on the roster, the team is ready for a big year.
“Last year we didn’t expect that we would take a whole lot of people to state, we just didn’t know where everyone was,” Maszk said of the spring season in which she was an assistant coach. “We ended up taking most of our little team, which was exciting and a good thing to build on.”
On the boys side, junior Glenn Ricker leads the way as he pursues his second career individual state championship. Ricker won the 100-yard butterfly as a freshman and placed second in last year’s competition. He also finished as the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke after battling an early-season injury.
Next to Ricker is Gabe Zamora, another junior who Maszk expects to lead the way.
“Glenn and Gabe are both quiet leaders. They don’t have to be loud or obnoxious — people just naturally follow their example,” Maszk said. “The older ones are definitely ready to work and they’re ready for a more normal season where we have more time to train and get on track.”
The Tigers have several up-and-coming freshmen on the boys side who Maszk says could make an immediate impact. Glenn Ricker’s younger brother, Zane, is a freshman who will be a strong swimmer for La Grande this year along with Drake Adair.
“We have a lot of young talent on both sides this year,” Maszk said.
On the girls side, the Tigers will be leaning on a handful of returners who contributed as underclassmen last season.
Chloe and Shiloh Lynch are two standouts to watch this year, alongside McKinley Kruse and a number of other strong returners.
Last season, Shiloh Lynch won the 100 backstroke at the Greater Oregon League District Swim Championships with a time of 1:12.28 and placed second in the 50 free at 27.31.
Maszk noted that having more swimmers on the team will provide some flexibility in putting relay teams together, which could go a long way for team scoring.
“We’re looking forward to having more numbers, which will definitely help our overall score,” she said.
Returning to the 2021-22 season with a much more typical offseason, La Grande swimmers are aiming to take a big step as a team this year. With added depth, first-year head coach Maszk is in a good position for a repeat in the Greater Oregon League and a competitive showing at the state tournament.
“We know that we’re a state-ready team,” she said. “I think everyone has the expectation that we will go and be competitive there.”
