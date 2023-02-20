BEAVERTON — Steve Koza was shocked when, late in the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A swim meet Saturday, Feb. 18, La Grande assistant coach Keegan Dutto gave him some news that soon would become Cove’s reality.
“(He) leaned over and said, ‘I’m pretty sure you’ll get fourth,’” the Cove head coach said of the conversation with Dutto.
Koza has been confident that the Cove girls could have secured an individual state championship or two during the meet. But place? A 1A school? With just two athletes in the finals?
“Never had that on the radar,” Koza admitted.
Yet that is exactly what happened, as three championships and a runner-up effort from his two daughters competing in the finals, Becca and Sarah, gave Cove just enough points to claim the school’s first swimming trophy. The 26 points were just enough to edge Newport (23 points) for fourth place.
“Quite an unexpected turn for the great,” he said.
Koza noted that he didn’t think it would be possible for a team to place without having a relay team score. The Leopards had taken two relay teams to state, but neither reached the finals.
“I just didn’t think you could get enough points to get yourself on the board,” he said.
He called the feat “huge,” especially for a small school that has had a swimming program for just a few short years.
“Just to think that a 1A school can walk out with a trophy — there were 18 total teams in that women's category — to think we landed in fourth place is quite an accomplishment for the girls,” he said.
Sarah Koza, who had a first- and second-place finish, said even after she had finished competing Saturday, she was unaware Cove would soon be on the podium. Like her dad and her sister, she was shocked by the reality.
“I think it can show people that even as the only 1A school swimming in the state, we are capable of placing at something on that scale,” the junior said. “I’m hoping that it will motivate students to join swim club.”
While the Cove girls were getting a trophy for the first time, the La Grande boys were returning to the podium, claiming the Tigers’ first team hardware since 2020, when they tied for fourth.
And there was hope that La Grande could grab one of those top spots.
“Coming in, we thought we were going to place high in (the team standings),” said Zane Ricker, who had a first- and second-place finish, and swam on two of La Grande’s three placing relay teams. “It was between us, Newport and Catlin Gabel. We knew we couldn’t beat Catlin Gabel, but we almost beat Newport.”
Indeed, the Tigers total of 43 points put them just five points behind Newport, which did place second overall. La Grande’s point total was its highest since 2017.
Like Ricker, La Grande head coach Cheyenne Maszk was confident in her team’s chances of ending the trophy drought.
“I have high expectations, and I think going in we knew we would be a solid third (and) maybe we could pull a second,” she said.
Zane and Glenn Ricker both finished with championships, and all three relays placed for La Grande, which spent the entire meet in second or third place before settling into the third spot.
“I think that that is huge for them,” Maszk said. “I am so thrilled. They had a great meet, they set out with goals at the beginning of the season, they worked their butts off and we were able to get back there.”
