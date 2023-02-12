LA GRANDE — The La Grande boys are district swim champions.
The Tigers won four events and took second in three others and ran away with the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 championship at Veterans' Memorial Pool in La Grande.
“Obviously we came in with high expectations,” La Grande head coach Cheyenne Maszk said after the two-day event. “We’ve been winning all season. I was really hopeful.”
Glenn and Zane Ricker each won individual events, while the Tigers won both the boys 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays on their way to 265 team points and the district title. La Grande bested Catlin Gabel (227 points), Molalla (195) and The Dalles (137).
“Catlin Gabel is always super competitive and always has a lot of good swimmers. As always they delivered on that and had some good swimmers,” Maszk said.
La Grande’s championship-winning 200 freestyle relay team featured the Rinkers, Gabe Zamora and Drake Adair, who posted a time of 1:36.19. The winning 400 freestyle relay team included Zamora, David Gislason, Evan Zastrow and Jake Weigand, as the quartet turned in a time of 3:36.80.
The coach noted LHS made a change in the lineup for those races, and it paid off.
“We just wanted to see how it would do, and it turned out awesome. Everyone really stepped up, the 200 did amazing, but the 400 (was) a pleasant surprise,” Maszk said.
Glenn Ricker set a district meet record in winning the 100 breaststroke, as his time of 1:00.49 was a mere 0.09 seconds ahead of Cove’s Tim Koza from a year ago.
“I think we were both really happy with that. He had come in (seeded) at 1:05, he was not happy about that,” Maszk said.
Glenn Ricker also placed third in the 100 butterfly in 53.50. Zane Ricker eased to the 500 freestyle championship by nearly 20 seconds in a time of 4:55.44, while also taking second in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.46.
The Rickers, Weigand and Adair took second in the 200 medley relay in 1:47.47, trailing only a time from Catlin Gabel that shattered the meet record by more than two seconds.
Other individual highlights for La Grande included Gislason placing second in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.94 and third in the 100 freestyle in 53.11. Weigand added a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.23.
The LHS girls got what Maszk said was a surprising win from Anica Setser in the 100 backstroke on their way to a third-place finish at district. La Grande finished with 244 points, trailing just Pendleton (340) and Catlin Gabel (300).
Setser timed in in 1:06.21, a day after setting what Maszk said was a personal best in the preliminaries when her time of 1:09.94 seeded her in fourth. The sophomore proceeded to blow that time out of the water just a day later.
“She did kind of come out of nowhere. She has been working so hard,” Maszk said. “You don’t see that too often (since) she was the fourth seed coming in. That was just awesome.”
The coach said even Setser was surprised at the time.
“She was looking around everywhere (saying), ‘Is that right?’” Maszk said.
A strong relay day also helped the LHS girls. The Tigers got second in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Setser, McKinley Kruse, and Chloe and Shiloh Lynch powered the medley relay team to a time of 2:01.83 to start the day, and the same quartet wrapped the day with a time of 3:57.51 in the 400 freestyle relay.
LHS also racked up several other top-three finishes in individual events. Shiloh Lynch placed second in the 100 freestyle in 57.80 and third in the 50 freestyle in 25.43 despite dealing with an injury, according to Maszk.
“I have high hopes for her. I think she could win one, if not both of those (at state),” the coach said.
Setser, in addition to her title, placed third in the 200 freestyle in 2:06.25. Also in third was Kruse in the 200 IM (2:26.61) and Chloe Lynch in the 100 butterfly (1:06.48).
Maszk said she has high hopes for what the Tigers will be able to accomplish at state February 17-18 at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
“I’m more of a hope and optimism person,” she said. “I’ve seen these kids come out of nowhere. I’m not putting any limitations on them. The sky’s the limit.”
