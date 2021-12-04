Cove's Tim Koza competes Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the boys 500-yard freestyle at the 4A/3A/2A/1A swim meet in Beaverton. The senior is looking to help lead the way for the Leopards in the 2021-22 season.
COVE — Cove head coach Steve Koza only has six swimmers on his team, but each one has a shot at competing for a state title.
The Leopards have three boys and three girls on this year’s team, all of whom have competed for the high school or club team in the past. Cove’s girls swimmers will look to make some noise, while standouts on the boys side are aiming to come away with state titles.
“I’m really excited about this season,” the coach said. “Everybody that we’ve got has experience, so I think that’s a good spot to be in.”
The Leopards are led by junior Taylor Fox and senior Tim Koza. Fox is coming off a fifth place finish at the 2A/1A cross-country state championship. Both upperclassmen competed at the state swimming tournament in the 2019 season.
“We’re feeling really good about their chances of making it back again this season,” Steve Koza said.
Cove will also welcome in senior Kaleo Theis, a senior who previously went to school at Pendleton.
“He will likely be a state swimmer, too,” Steve Koza said. “On our boys side with those three, I’m really optimistic about what we’ve got there.”
On the girls side, senior Trinity Gettman will look to lead the way. She competed at the state championships in 2019 and has the most experience on the girls team. Trinity’s younger sister, sophomore Ally Gettman, and Sarah Koza will also aim high this team.
“Sarah has swam club for us for years and will likely be a state qualifier,” Steve Koza said. “Both her and Ally have swam some with the club, so they have some experience under their belt.”
With only three swimmers on each side, Steve Koza is realistic about how the Leopards will compete as a team. Even so, Cove has a strong showing of swimmers this year for a Class 1A school.
“Unfortunately we’re small enough that we don’t have enough kids to do relays, so you’re not going to see us winning meets or that kind of stuff,” he said.
The Leopards start the season at a meet in La Grande on Saturday, Dec. 11.
“I really think you’ll see all three of our boys at state and probably competing well there,” Steve Koza said.
