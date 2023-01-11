LA GRANDE — The La Grande swim team has only competed in two meets so far this season, but head coach Cheyenne Maszk is pleased with the early returns for the Tigers.
La Grande is coming off a strong weekend at the Baker Invitational, one that saw the boys team take the top honors and the girls take second.
The coach said that while the times may have been down from La Grande’s home meet in December, the athletes are still on a good track.
“They are really right where they are supposed to be,” she said. “At this point we’re not looking for them to get best times. Meets are practice for what is to come.”
What Maszk hopes is to come is a strong showing at district and state in the weeks to come, and she feels La Grande has the athletes to make noise at both meets on both the boys and girls sides.
“We have a pretty solid core group of seniors this year,” she said. “We have eight. We expect that we’ll have a pretty strong showing at state. We have 22 swimmers, and I expect that between 18 and 20 will probably make it. I think we will be pretty successful there. I’m excited to see what happens.”
Part of that excitement stems from having the returning state champion in the boys 100-yard butterfly in Glenn Ricker. The senior captain has been an “invaluable” asset to Maszk, and is emerging as a leader, especially when called upon.
“I’ve been trying to pull that out of him a little bit,” Maszk said. “He’s kind of the strong, silent type. He is very helpful when I ask. I think he has a great ability to lead.”
She also has seen him step up his intensity in training this season, emulating a trait of former Cove standout Tim Koza.
“(Koza) would always exceed expectations in training. I have noticed that Glenn has taken that on this year. I have noticed that when I give him sets, he is taking the lowest interval or dropping it down himself and kicking up his training even from where I expected it to be,” the coach said.
Ricker isn’t the only Tiger — or even family member — pushing for a strong season. Zane Ricker is coming off two top-four finishes in state from his freshman year, and both Rickers had a strong weekend in Baker, winning two individual events and helping two relay teams to a victory.
“He is really awesome. I think he is another state hopeful,” Maszk said.
Drake Adair is seeing improvement as a sophomore after competing at state a year ago, while Jake Weigand has impressed his coach during the winter.
David Gislason, meanwhile, is a foreign exchange student Maszk thinks will be impactful on the team this season, and three athletes who a year ago came out for the first time are already making marked gains — Caleb Murie, Jayden Riley and Griffin Gorham.
The girls team also has some young athletes stepping up and returners who could be in the state mix in February.
“Hannah Zamora, we expect she will do really well,” Maszk said. “And a coupe strong girls seniors, Chloe Lynch, Ahna Heideman and Ella Setser are our core senior girls.”
Zamora missed the Baker meet, but is an athlete who, even with having ample prior swimming experience, is impressing her coach.
“She is not new to it by any means, but she is exceeding expectations,” Maszk said.
Chloe Lynch’s sister, Shiloh Lynch, had the highest individual placings at state a year ago with two top-five finishes, and should be in the championship mix again. In the race she placed fourth in — the girls 100 freestyle — the other five placers graduated.
“She has definitely improved on that,” Maszk said of Shiloh Lynch.
McKinley Kruse, Ella Setser and Anica Setser are also returners who placed at state a year ago, whether on a relay or individually.
Two important meets are ahead for La Grande, its second home meet on Saturday, Jan. 14, and a competition the following weekend in Molalla.
Maszk said the second meet will be a good measuring stick for her squad.
“It’ll be kind of a gauge for how we are at least with other teams in the district,” she said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.