BAKER CITY — The Powder Valley track and field team was in action on Tuesday, April 11, competing in the Baker Tri-Meet, erroneously named as seven teams were actually in attendance.

Competing against mostly 3A and 4A schools, the Badger boys saw sophomore Alan Bedolla finish third in the 3,000 meters, crossing the line in a personal best time of 12 minutes, 11.35 seconds. Junior Hunter Bingham also picked up a third-place showing, his coming in the 1,500 meters with a season best time of 4:49.26.

