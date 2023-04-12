BAKER CITY — The Powder Valley track and field team was in action on Tuesday, April 11, competing in the Baker Tri-Meet, erroneously named as seven teams were actually in attendance.
Competing against mostly 3A and 4A schools, the Badger boys saw sophomore Alan Bedolla finish third in the 3,000 meters, crossing the line in a personal best time of 12 minutes, 11.35 seconds. Junior Hunter Bingham also picked up a third-place showing, his coming in the 1,500 meters with a season best time of 4:49.26.
The Badger girls upstaged the larger schools in the 4-by-100 relay, winning the event with a time of 53.09 seconds with the team of Ayla Bingham, Sammy Gressley, Tyler Gressley and Sky Nesser.
Nesser also picked up first place in the high jump event, clearing 4 feet, 8 inches and placed fourth in the 200- and 400-meter races. Bingham, posting a time of 1:08.01 was two spots ahead of Nesser in the 400 meters, taking second.
The Gressley duo grabbed two top four spots in the 800 meters with Tyler ‘s time of 2:48.20 good enough for second and Sammy’s personal best time of 2:51.67 a fourth place showing.
