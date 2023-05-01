NORTH POWDER — The members of the Powder Valley track and field team were either on a bus or on a track over the weekend.
On Friday, April 28, the Badgers were in Vale taking part in the Wayne Invitational. Seeing opponents from both Oregon and Idaho, the Badger girls claimed eighth in the team scoring, while the Powder Valley boys finished the meet 12th.
The girls saw senior Dallee Bingham in a crowded field of javelin throwers place third with a throw of 104 feet, 10 inches. Freshman Sammy Gressley picked up two fourth-place showings coming in the 400 meters and triple jump.
For the boys, senior Chris Grende was seventh in the 300-meter hurdles and high jump, the top finishes for the Badgers.
Packing up and heading home from Vale, Powder Valley was back on the bus and in Union on April 29 for the Pepsi Invitational.
Facing many teams in the upcoming district meet, the Badger girls finished the meet in 10th with the boys wrapping up a busy weekend in 17th in the team totals.
Bingham upped her javelin finish to second for this meet and Sammy Gressley grabbed second in both the 100- and 200-meter races, setting a personal record in the 200 with a time of 27.81 seconds.
The lone top 10 finish for the Powder Valley boys came from Jackson Chandler with a sixth-place finish in the 400 meters and a seventh place showing in the 200 meters.
