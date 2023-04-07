Union's Bo Ledbetter competes in the 110-meter hurdles during the 1A/2A/3A Regional Track Meet at Banner Bank Track in La Grande on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Ledbetter won district titles in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and pole vault.
UNION — Jay Blackburn noted the oddity in the fact that Union is competing in the 1A classification in track and field for the first time this spring, yet is doing so with a team substantially larger than the Bobcats typically field.
“We have 40 track athletes, and that is one of the biggest teams in school history,” the Bobcats head coach said. “This is quite interesting since our student body numbers are down slightly and we have dropped from 2A to 1A.”
The team includes, he said, 27 athletes on the boys side, which he said is among the largest boys teams the program has put together. It features every returner who competed for the Bobcats at the 2A state track meet a year ago, when the team tied for ninth place.
That group includes defending 300-meter hurdles state champion Bo Ledbetter, who also in 2022 placed second in the pole vault. Additionally, he placed in the 110 hurdles and in the 4-by-400 relay along with Evan Cloutier, Kelton Shoemaker and Jakob Graffunder — all of whom are also back.
Sam Baxter, a state placer in the pole vault, is also back for the Bobcat boys.
Along with those returners is a large group of athletes who have been putting in work in the offseason, and it has Blackburn excited for the prospects. He also said both of the relay teams are making progress in the early stages of 2023.
“We also have many young athletes that are looking great early on,” he said. “The season should be great as long as we can stay injury free and have a positive attitude.”
On the girls side, there weren’t any state placers a year ago, but the team has a solid core out and Blackburn said many events feature athletes who have ample talent. Among the athletes who could step up this spring are Jesse Ledbetter in the 800, Kaelyn Shoemaker in the shot put and discus, Jayda and Camilla Blackburn in the pole vault, and Kaleah Hines in the distance races, the 1,500 and the 3,000.
“Our 4-by-400 and 4-by-100 are looking good so far,” he added.
In a couple early season track meets, Jay Blackburn said the offseason efforts of some athletes are already showing. He highlighted Hines on the girls side, and Amos Lewis, Caleb Later, Patrick Sheehy and Mason Droke as a group who is having good early success.
“Early on I have seen several standout performances from several athletes that had shown a payoff for hard work and dedication,” he said.
Blackburn said one might automatically anticipate great success for the Bobcats this spring with the drop to 1A, but noted that the talent pool at the lower division is just as strong, if not stronger.
“We came from the most competitive district in 2A and we are now in the district where, traditionally, most of the state wild card qualifiers come from,” he said. “So in all, the competition, in my opinion, is a little tougher at the 1A level — especially since over the past 20 years we have five teams in our district that used to be 2A.”
He said the goals for his athletes this spring are for them to improve their personal records, keep a positive outlook and strive to be better in all they do.
“I always tell my athletes to work hard, do your best and be happy with the results,” he said.
The team competed April 7 in Prairie City to kick off a full month that features five events, including the Union Invitational April 29. The 1A Special District 4 championship meet is May 19 in Baker City, and the 1A state championship meet is May 25-26 in Eugene.
