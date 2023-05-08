STANFIELD — After 20 competed and boarded the buses to return home, the Imbler boys’ track and field team made the trip home as runner-up in the team scoring at the Big Cats Invitational on Friday, May in Stanfield.
The Panthers ended the day with 89.5 points with Union a mere five points behind in third with 84.9 points. The Elgin boys placed ninth.
Imbler junior Clinton Tarvin led the Imbler push with a first-place finish in the 400 meters. Tarvin’s teammate, sophomore Adam Gordon also had a top finish, his coming in the 800 meters and placing second in the 1500 meters.
Junior Trevor Treat had two personal best times at the meet, placing first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16 seconds flat and second in the 300-meter hurdles. The Panthers also grabbed the top spots in both the 4-by-100 and the 4-by-400 relays. Junior Jake Bingaman also saw a personal record of 20 feet, 9.5 inches, a first place showing.
The Union boys were led by junior Evan Cloutier’s top finish in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, a personal record. For Elgin, junior Parker Caldwell’s third place in the long jump was the top finish for the Huskies.
In the competition for the girls, the three teams finished fifth, sixth and seventh in the standings. The Panther girls led the charge with a 45-point total in fifth followed by Elgin’s 43 points in sixth. Union, with 39 points, was seventh.
Imbler sophomore Jayda Cant threw just short of 30 feet in shot put, but still managed a first place showing. Fellow sophomore Paiten Braseth’s time of 2 minutes, 35.9 seconds in the 800 meters proved to be the quickest time of the meet and Braseth’s fastest time of her career.
Elgin points came from junior Charlee Morehead’s second place finish in the long jump and senior Kylee Bagett’s finish in the javelin, also a second place.
Union placed second and third in the pole vault with both athletes setting personal best heights of 8 feet, 6 inches. Junior Jayde Blackburn finished second followed by freshman Camilla Blackburn. The Bobcats also picked up second in the 3,000 meters as senior Kaleah Hines ran the quickest time of her career, crossing the line in 11 minutes, 51.02 seconds.
