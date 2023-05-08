STANFIELD — After 20 competed and boarded the buses to return home, the Imbler boys’ track and field team made the trip home as runner-up in the team scoring at the Big Cats Invitational on Friday, May in Stanfield.

The Panthers ended the day with 89.5 points with Union a mere five points behind in third with 84.9 points. The Elgin boys placed ninth.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.