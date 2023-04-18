LA GRANDE — The La Grande track and field team dominated the rest of the teams attending the La Grande Invitational on Saturday, April 15. Both the Tiger boys and girls easily won the team titles with the La Grande girls scoring 170 points and the Tigers boys putting up 174 points.

The strength of the La Grande girls in the distance events continued as junior Emily Tubbs ran her best time of the season, winning the 1500 meters in a time of 5 minutes, 7.69 seconds. The 3000 meters went to teammate and freshman Brooke Perry and her personal best time of 11:04.26.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.