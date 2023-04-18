LA GRANDE — The La Grande track and field team dominated the rest of the teams attending the La Grande Invitational on Saturday, April 15. Both the Tiger boys and girls easily won the team titles with the La Grande girls scoring 170 points and the Tigers boys putting up 174 points.
The strength of the La Grande girls in the distance events continued as junior Emily Tubbs ran her best time of the season, winning the 1500 meters in a time of 5 minutes, 7.69 seconds. The 3000 meters went to teammate and freshman Brooke Perry and her personal best time of 11:04.26.
Freshman Rowan Evans crossed the finish line first in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 49.69. seconds. Posting a time of 51.23, the La Grande 4-by-100 relay team of Kylie Brown, Mattie Wolcott, Lexi Price and Kayle Collman was better than the rest of the field.
For the boys, La Grande senior Myer Whitmore’s throw of 47 feet, 8 inches led the field in the shot put. Whitmore followed it up with the top spot in the discus with a heave of 123 feet, 1 inch. The Tigers also saw a first place showing in the triple jump come from sophomore Dane Fine and a personal best distance of 36 feet, 3.5 inches.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.