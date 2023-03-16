NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — The La Grande track and field team opened the spring track season with a trip to New Plymouth, Idaho, to take part in the Pilgrim Spring Opener on Wednesday, March 15.
Team scores were not compiled for the meet.
Coming off a successful cross-country season, sophomore Cecilia Villagomez continued to show her strength in the distance events, winning the 3,200 with a time of 12 minutes, 1.10 seconds. Immediately following her in second was teammate and freshman Brooke Perry, crossing the line with a time of 12:01.51.
The La Grande girls also found success in the field events with two freshmen. Taryn Mcllmoil placed second in the high jump, while Renee Hutchinson placed fourth after both cleared 4 feet, 6 inches.
Sophomore Kylie Brown cross the line in 13.81 seconds in the 100 meters, good enough for third place.
In the 1,600, junior Emily Tubbs also picked up a third-place showing, running the race in 6:02.84.
The La Grande boys also saw a champion at the meet as senior Myer Whitmore’s shot put throw of 41 feet was best of the day.
The distance events were also good for the Tigers as senior Landon Perry’s time of 10:52.74 was second best of the day in the 3,200.
Freshman Lee Harris opened his high school career with a third-place finish in the high jump, clearing 5-10.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.