LA GRANDE — Track and field fans of Baker, Ontario and Pendleton will join La Grande fans as the Tigers host the 4A Greater Oregon League meet starting Saturday, May 20, at the La Grande High School track.
Field events start at 11 a.m. with races starting at 2 p.m.
As the field events begin, La Grande freshman Renee Hutchison enters with the best mark in the league standings in the high jump with a measurement of 5 feet. The pole vault will feature freshman Kayle Smith, currently second in the league standings along with sophomore Aurora Whiskeyjack, third in the league stats. With a mark of 15 feet, 11.5 inches, sophomore Kylie Brown trails only Ontario’s Lynda Trejo in the long jump.
As the running events start, Tiger sophomores Kayle Collman and Brown will be battling Ontario’s Isabella Chiara in the 100 meters and Brown and freshman Mattie Wolcott battling Chiara in the 200 meters. Wolcott, by a full second, holds the quickest time in the 400 meters in the GOL.
The distance events should see a flood of blue jerseys leading the races.
La Grande sophomore Ceclila Villagomez Edvalson holds down the quickest time in the league for the 800 meters and is followed by junior Emily Tubbs. The top four times in both the 1,500- and 3,000-meter races are all Tigers with freshman Brooke Perry leading the pack. Following Perry is Villagomez Edvalson, junior Emily Tubbs and junior Kiah Carlson.
The hurdle races, both the 100 and 300 meters, find Tiger freshman Rowan Evans with the fastest times in the league. La Grande also holds the quickest times in the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relay races.
Like the girls, the La Grande boys will be looking for team points from the distance events. Senior Landon Perry will be chasing Baker’s Daniel Brown in both the 1,500 and 3,000 meters according to the league’s current times.
Tiger senior Myer Whitmore will need to make up a few inches in the shot put event to catch Pendleton’s Nathan Neveau and freshman Lee Harris also will need to find a few inches in the high jump to claim first place over Pendleton’s Nolan Mead. Freshman Quinton Smith will need to bypass his personal best in the triple jump by over two feet to catch Pendleton’s Nolan Mead.
The top two finishers in each event will advance to the state track and field meet beginning May 26. A possible third-place finisher from the meet in La Grande could qualify for the state meet if the times/marks are the top state’s third-place finishes.
