LA GRANDE — Tiger track and field student athletes had to ensure they were on the correct bus on Saturday, April 29, as La Grande split the squad and attended two meets for the day.
For some, the bus ride was to Union to take part in the 14th annual Pepsi Invitational. Spending the day with mostly Oregon competition sprinkled in with a few Idaho teams, the La Grande girls finished 11th in the team scoring with the boys taking 12th.
Freshman Mathias Fields took the high finish of the day for the Tiger boys, placing fifth in the javelin event with a throw of 118 feet, 1 inch. For the girls, the 4-by-400 relay team placed fourth comprised of Irelyn Collins, Delia Gulzow, Elly Martinez and Alsea Morton for the highest showing of the day.
While their teammates were in Union, other members of the La Grande squad were taking on Washington and Oregon teams at the Legends Invitation held in Walla Walla, Washington.
The Tiger girls placed seventh in the team scoring and the boys finished the day in 15th after the events came to a close.
Setting a new personal record, freshman Renee Hutchison cleared five feet in the high jump event, finishing second, one of two second-place finishes for La Grande. Participating in a race not ran in Oregon, the 4-by-800 relay team of Cecilia Villagomez-Edvalson, Emily Tubbs, Kiah Carlson and Elle Edvalson also picked up a second-place showing.
For the La Grande boys, it was again the field events garnering points. A shot put throw of 49 feet, 8.5 inches by senior Myer Whitmore was good enough for fourth place in the event. Freshman Lee Harris finished fifth in the high jump finals after making it over the bar at 5 feet.
