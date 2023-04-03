La Grande's Weston Harris competes in the boys high jump at the Holder Relays Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Yakima, Washington. Harris is a freshman who has the potential to be impactful for the LHS boys this spring.
La Grande's Myer Whitmore won the shot put event at the Holder Relays Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Yakima, Washington.
La Grande's Kayle Collman runs in the girls 4-by-100 relay Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Holder Relays in Yakima, Washington. The LHS girls won the race and took second overall at the meet.
La Grande's Kylie Brown competes at the Holder Relays in Yakima, Washington, on Saturday April 1, 2023.
La Grande's Mattie Wolcott competes at the Holder Relays in Yakima, Washington, on Saturday April 1, 2023.
LA GRANDE — Numbers are up for the La Grande track and field team in 2023 with head coach Matt Wolcott attributing the increase to a surge in numbers at the middle school level.
“This year we’re right at 100,” the third-year head coach said, adding that number is up from around 60 a year ago. “Part of that is due to the middle school program, as well. They had over 100 athletes last year. There has been good participation and good numbers, which is nice.”
Many of the freshmen will be learning the ropes of adapting to the high school level, but a handful will be immediate contributors for the Tigers, and, indeed, already are aiding La Grande’s cause.
“There’s actually some that are making a big impact already,” Wolcott said.
Among them on the girls side are Renee Hutchinson, who at the Holder Relays in Yakima, Washington, on Saturday, April 1, won the high jump. Mattie Wolcott placed individually in one event and was on two relays. Taryn McIlmoil and Rowan Evans were also in on relays and should score points for La Grande in several meets this season, and Brooke Perry, who was part of the champion cross-country team in the fall, will help bolster a strong distance team.
On the boys side, Weston Harris is one to watch among the freshmen. He was part of two relays Saturday, and individually stood out by placing third in the high jump.
The Tigers’ throwing team should be strong on the boys side, especially in the shot put with Myer Whitmore leading the way. The senior placed third at state a year ago, and already is exceeding those marks. He surpassed 50 feet in the shot put Saturday, setting a personal best and winning the event.
“He is one of our captains,” Matt Wolcott said. “He’s doing a great job with leading.”
Myer is the lone returning state placer for the LHS boys, but not the only returner Wolcott believes can help the team.
“Caleb Murie didn’t get to compete last year, (but) he is one our captains (and is) very dedicated,” the coach said.
Chaz Howard and Landon Perry also should be in the mix in the middle- and long-distance races, and Talin Hayden has been near the top of early meets both on the track and in the field events.
The girls squad returns almost everyone who was a state placer a year ago when LHS took eighth, and among them, along with Perry, already have experience in winning a state title.
“That experience of being in the spotlight or in that stage of winning a championship, I think, is helpful for them preparing for the state track meet,” Wolcott said. “Those girls, they’re very dedicated. They go to camps in the summer. (Cross-country coach) Alma Crow has been with them for a long time. They’re dedicated, talented (and) they work hard.”
Emily Tubbs, Cecilia Villagomez-Edvalson, Kiah Carlson and Faith Calhoun lead that group of returners. Kayle Collman and Kylie Brown also are back after strong freshmen campaigns, and Lexi Price will be a key in the relay races, Wolcott said.
“It’s a good team,” Wolcott said. “We’re trying to create an atmosphere of caring about each other, putting the team first.”
Important dates ahead for the Tigers include April 15, when they host the La Grande Invitational, and May 20, when they also host the 4A Special District 6 Championships against Baker, Pendleton and Ontario.
Wolcott expects Pendleton will be strong at that meet, and doesn’t expect Ontario or Baker to be lacking, either.
Baker’s going to be strong. Ontario always has some talented kids. It’s going to be a competitive meet, for sure,” he said.
The state track meet is May 26-27 in Eugene.
