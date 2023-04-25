LA GRANDE — Area teams may not have used the collegiate steeple chase course but the remainder of the Eastern Oregon University Banner Bank Track had a full workout as Cove hosted the Cove Charter School 1A-2A-3A Invitational on Saturday, April 22.
The host Leopards placed seventh in the team scoring on the boys side and 11th in the girls standings.
The distance events continued to shine for the Cove boys as junior Eli Williams picked up his best times of his career in both the 800- and 1,500-meter races. Placing second in the 800, Williams clocked in a 2 minute, 2.23 second time. Also placing second in the 1,500, the junior saw a time of 4 minutes, 12.21 seconds on the board.
Senior Taylor Fox was six seconds behind Williams in the 1,500 and placed fourth in the 3,000 meters with a personal best time of 9 minutes, 38.22 seconds.
Keeping with the distance races, Leopard freshman Taylor Weishaar saw the best time of her young career as a first place showing in the 3000 meters, winning with a time of 11:50.07. She was followed closely by fellow freshman Angel Shields-Marrs in fourth.
In the team scoring, the Elgin girls placed eighth with the boys placing 12th.
Junior Parker Caldwell finished second in the 110-meter hurdles as the best finish of the day for the Elgin boys. Caldwell’s time of 17.87 was slightly slower than his previous quickest time of the year of 17.73. Caldwell joined junior Ty McLaughlin, senior Joe Lathrop and senior Bruce Morehead for a fourth place showing in the 4-by100 relay.
The top showing for the Elgin girls went to both a relay team and an individual. Junior Charlee Morehead’s jump of 15 feet, 2.5 inches in the long jump was good enough for second place in the event. Morehead and sophomore Noa Majo Batista, senior Kylee Bagett and freshman Olivia Farris also took home second in the 4-by-100 relay after a time of 54.40 seconds.
