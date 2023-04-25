LA GRANDE — Area teams may not have used the collegiate steeple chase course but the remainder of the Eastern Oregon University Banner Bank Track had a full workout as Cove hosted the Cove Charter School 1A-2A-3A Invitational on Saturday, April 22.

The host Leopards placed seventh in the team scoring on the boys side and 11th in the girls standings.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.