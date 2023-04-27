LA GRANDE — With the 4A Greater Oregon League track and field meet scheduled this year for La Grande on May 20, a number of Tiger girls lead the league in their respective events at this time.
Freshman Mattie Wolcott has the quickest league time in the 400 meters with a personal best of 1 minute, 2.45 seconds. The 800 meters also finds a Tiger with the fastest time going to sophomore Cecilia Villagomez Edvalson’s 2:31.17.
Moving to the distance events, the fastest league 1,500 meters belongs to junior Emily Tubbs and her 5:07.69 time. Freshman Brooke Perry has completed the quickest 3,000 meters in the league, leading all other league runners by four seconds with an 11:04.26 race.
Freshman Rowan Evans dominates both hurdle races. Her 17.73 in the 100-meter event is the quickest in the league and in the 300-meter hurdles, Evans leads the league by three seconds with a 49.69.
Kylie Brown, Mattie Wolcott, Lexi Price and Kayle Collman band together for a 51.23 second time in the 4-by-100 relay, the quickest in the league. Evans, Collman, Hannah Zamora and Wolcott hold the quickest time in the 4-by400 relay, posting a time of 4:26.35.
