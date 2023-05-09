ONTARIO — La Grande junior Emily Tubbs only had to run half her usual distance as she took the track on Saturday, May 6, for the Saint Alphonsus Invitational.
Running the 800 meters for the first time in her career, Tubbs crossed the finish just over 1 second ahead of teammate Cecilia Villagomez, helping the Tiger girls sweep the distance events and win the team title for La Grande.
Tiger freshman Brooke Perry used the day to set two personal records, winning the 1,500 meters in 4 minutes, 49.64 seconds and taking the title in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:29.91, completing a dominating distance day for La Grande.
La Grande freshman Rowan Evans also doubled down on wins for the day, taking the crown in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. Sophomore Kylie Brown came up just short of a double day, winning the long jump and placing second in the triple jump. La Grande also swept both relay events.
The La Grande boys finished behind Vale and team champion Baker for the day. Cove, behind the strength of distance events, placed sixth in the team points and Powder Valley went home after a 13th-place showing.
For the Tiger boys, field events picked up team points as freshman Bekham Hibbert placed third in the shot put, senior Ryan VanderZanden ended third in the discus and junior Talin Hayden finished third in the javelin. Freshman Lee Harris, setting a new personal height of 6 feet in the high jump, was the top medal holder of the day.
As the distance events took place, gold Cove jerseys were plentiful.
Junior Eli Williams new personal best time of 1 minute, 58.39 seconds was quickest for the 800 meters and senior Taylor Fox ran second in the 1500 meters. Fox returned in the 3000 meters for a first place showing with a new personal best time of 9 minutes, 32.96 seconds.
