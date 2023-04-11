PRAIRIE CITY — Led by three individual wins by senior Bo Ledbetter and two individual titles by sophomore Amos Lewis, the Union boys track and field team put up 133.33 points, rolling over second-place Adrian’s 84 points and ran away with the team title at the Prairie City Annual Meet on Friday, April 7.
Ledbetter won both hurdle events, running a personal best time of 16.47 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and backing that up with a season best time of 42.77 in the 300-meter hurdle event. After clearing 11 feet in the pole vault, the Union senior picked up his third victory of the day.
Lewis chose the day to set two personal records to go with his first-place showings. In the discus, the Bobcat sophomore’s throw of 138 feet, 11 inches was tops of the event. He followed it up with a throw of 41-07.75 in the shot put, also first place and also a personal record for Lewis.
The Bobcats also saw points in the mid-distance events as senior Caleb Later placed second in the 800 meters, crossing the line in 2 minutes, 11.76 seconds, a personal best time for the Union runner. Later picked up third in the 3000-meter event. The high jump saw junior Evan Cloutier finish second after clearing 5-08.00.
With a total of 60.5 points, the Union girls finished seventh in the team standings. Senior Kaleah Hines picked up the top finish for the Bobcats girls, placing first in the 3000-meter race with a time of 12:54.31. She also placed third in the 1500-meter race.
Freshman Camilla Blackburn’s successful pole vault of 7-06.00 proved to be second best for the meet while also setting a personal best for the Bobcat.
