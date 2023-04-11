Union track

Union’s Bo Ledbetter’s three individual championships pushed the Bobcat boys to a first-place finish in Prairie City on Friday, April 7, 2023.

 John Braese/EasternOregonSports.com

PRAIRIE CITY — Led by three individual wins by senior Bo Ledbetter and two individual titles by sophomore Amos Lewis, the Union boys track and field team put up 133.33 points, rolling over second-place Adrian’s 84 points and ran away with the team title at the Prairie City Annual Meet on Friday, April 7.

Ledbetter won both hurdle events, running a personal best time of 16.47 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and backing that up with a season best time of 42.77 in the 300-meter hurdle event. After clearing 11 feet in the pole vault, the Union senior picked up his third victory of the day.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.