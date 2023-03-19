ONTARIO — Both the Union Bobcats and the Powder Valley Badgers made the trip to Ontario on Thursday, March 16, to open the track and field season at the Ontario Ice Breaker.

For the boys, Union placed third in the team standings after a 113.33 point total. Finishing with 28 points, Powder Valley finished the meet in sixth.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.