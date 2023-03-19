ONTARIO — Both the Union Bobcats and the Powder Valley Badgers made the trip to Ontario on Thursday, March 16, to open the track and field season at the Ontario Ice Breaker.
For the boys, Union placed third in the team standings after a 113.33 point total. Finishing with 28 points, Powder Valley finished the meet in sixth.
Union senior Caleb Later made the most of his opening meet, grabbing first place in the 800 meters and placing second in the 1500 meters. Later’s teammate, sophomore Oliver Bliesner, finished third in the 800 meters.
Second place was also the finish for Union senior Bo Ledbetter in the 110-meter hurdles, crossing the line in 19.63 seconds. Ledbetter also finished third in the long jump.
In the shot put event, Union sophomore Amos Lewis was atop the standings after a throw of 37 feet, 10.5 inches. Lewis made it a double for the day, winning the discus event after a heave of 104-05.
Looking at the sprint events, Powder Valley senior Jackson Chandler placed third in the 100 meters, fourth in the 200 meters and recorded a second place in the 400 meters. The Badgers also saw senior Chris Grende place third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.48 seconds.
The Powder Valley girls finished the day third in the team points followed by Union’s fourth place showing.
The youth on the Badgers’ girls showed prominently in the meet. Freshman Sammy Gressley placed third in the 100 meters and fourth in the 200 meters. In the 100 meters, teammate and freshman Sky Nesser crossed the line with the same time of 14.09 seconds as Gressley. Freshman Bella Brandt followed up her second place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with the top spot in the 300-meter hurdles after putting up a time of 59.31.
Gressley, Nesser, junior Tyler Gressley and junior Ayla Bingham then combined for a win in the 4-by-100 relay, hitting a time of 53.40. Nesser added a second-place showing in the pole vault competition.
Badger junior Abby Cox’s throw of 72.03 was the best of the day in the discus.
The distance events were again strong for the Union girls as senior Kaleah Hines picked up first place in the 800 meters followed by a second-place finish in the 1500 meters. Hines joined with freshman Camille Blackburn, junior Jayda Blackburn and junior Marielle Graffunder for a time 5:02.25 in the 4-by-400 relay, good enough for second place.
Bobcat sophomore Kaelyn Shoemaker finished her day with a throw of 28-03 in the shot put, a second place throw. Second was also where sophomore Joy Platz finished in the javelin after a throw of 91-09.
Two Union freshman cleated seven feet in the pole vault, a third-place showing for Camilla Blackburn and Jayda Blackburn.
Both Union and Powder Valley will see each other and new teams as the Diana Thurmond Track Meet takes place March 24 in Harper.
