LA GRANDE — The fall sports season is officially over for Union County high schools. In about a week, teams shift from the gridiron, soccer field and volleyball court to the wrestling mat, basketball court and swimming pool.
Before they do, here is a look back at some highlights from the 2022 fall sports season, focusing on teams that reached the state playoffs.
La Grande, Powder Valley reach football semifinals
Both the Tigers and Badgers have been to the semifinals and state championship game at their respective divisions in recent years. La Grande, of course, won it all in 2019, and Powder Valley was the runner-up to Adrian in a barnburner in 2021.
With explosive offenses powered by a standout quarterback (Logan Williams for the Tigers and Cole Martin for the Badgers) and stout defenses, both teams reached the semifinals in 2022, and seemed poised to make a championship run.
La Grande’s only regular-season losses were to an Estacada team that has reached the 4A championship, and a Weiser team that reached the 3A semifinals in Idaho (those losses, by the way, came by a combined nine points). Along the way came a pair of wins, including in the quarterfinals, against Pendleton, and a blowout victory over rival Baker.
Powder Valley was undefeated through its first 10 games, scoring 40 points or more in each game and, with the exception of a close season-opener, routing its opponents by at least 24 points. Along the way came a dominant run through district play, and a first-ever playoff win over a county rival in Cove, 46-8, which had defeated Powder Valley three seasons in a row in the playoffs in the 1980s. The Badgers were overlooked by many teams entering the season after losing several seniors, but picked up where they left off in 2022.
Both teams saw those title dreams end in the semifinals. La Grande was plagued by six turnovers, yet rallied from a 21-point deficit and was driving for the potential tying score when that final turnover with just over 90 seconds to play sealed its fate in a 28-21 loss to Tillamook. The Badgers, meanwhile, ran into a buzzsaw in the first half against Lost River as Raiders’ quarterback Chase McAuliffe threw five touchdown passes to build a 32-0 lead. The Badgers trimmed the margin to 18 in the second half, but got no closer in a 40-14 loss.
Cove earns first playoff win in more than a decade
Cove needed a late-season rally just to make the playoffs, and did just that, sealing its late surge with a 46-0 home win over Elgin. The Leopards then went on the road in the opening round of the playoffs and ended a run of postseason losses, with a late kickoff return for a touchdown by Wyatt Burgess securing a 30-24 win over Enterprise, the Leopards’ first playoff victory since a 64-22 win over Sherman in the 2010 1A quarterfinals. Cove’s hopes for a deep playoff run ended with the aforementioned loss to Powder Valley, but the future is bright for head coach Levi Wiseman and the Leopards, who lose just four seniors.
LHS girls soccer continue impressive run
It almost feels like a foregone conclusion each year that the La Grande girls soccer team is going to win the Greater Oregon League — it doesn’t matter who the players on the field are.
The Tigers, despite losing two starters to season-ending injuries, secured the GOL crown for the 12th season in a row this fall, sealing their spot in the top with two key late-season wins — 2-1 in Ontario on Oct. 20, and 3-0 at home against Pendleton on Oct. 24.
The Pendleton win avenged a 1-0 loss on the road just 18 days earlier. The victories at the time were considered by head coach Sam Brown the best performances by La Grande on the season.
The Tigers, peaking at the right time, opened the playoffs with a 7-1 win over The Dalles, a team it had tied 1-1 earlier in the season. That set up a showdown against a Hidden Valley team from a conference — the Skyline — that has haunted La Grande in recent years.
Despite a great effort and a handful of scoring opportunities, the Tigers were unable to overcome an early deficit and fell to the Mustangs — who went on to play for the 4A championship — 1-0. The season ended at 11-3-1 for the Tigers, with a common theme played out during the fall: La Grande was undefeated when it scored, and winless when it didn’t find the net.
Powder Valley volleyball returns to state tournament
The Badgers have been one of the most consistent teams at the 1A level in recent years, and showed that again this fall.
Powder Valley suffered a couple of early-season losses to nonleague opponents, but were undefeated in Old Oregon League play, sweeping the opposition on its side of the league and sealing it with a win over Echo — a team it had split with in a tournament and a crossover event — in the finale of the OOL district tournament.
Two playoffs victories, a sweep over Perrydale and a four-set win over South Wasco County, followed, sending the Badgers back to the final site. The Badgers were felled in the state quarterfinals by a familiar foe, St. Paul, in three sets.
The following morning, in consolation play and with a state tournament trophy on the line, the Badgers took an early two-set lead over second-ranked Crane, 25-18 and 25-20, before the Mustangs stormed back to win the final three sets 25-21, 27-25, 15-9, and reach the fourth-place match. The Badgers, who finished with a record of 24-9, lose just one senior.
Imbler returns to playoffs for second year in a row
Imbler posted its highest win total since 2016, going 17-13 and earning a state playoff berth for the second straight year. The Panthers’ season included a run of winning eight matches in nine attempts, and Imbler secured a playoff berth with a sweep of Nixyaawii in the Old Oregon League district tournament.
But three straight close losses followed, including a five-set loss to Echo in the district semifinals and a second five-set loss to Joseph in the tournament’s third-place match. The Panthers’ season ended with a 25-15, 12-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-12 playoff loss to Open Door Christian Academy in the opening round of the playoffs.
Tigers sneak into playoffs
The record wasn’t stellar for the La Grande volleyball team at just 6-15, but the team got wins when it counted, earned the Greater Oregon League’s second seed, and earned a play-in win at home over Stayton to earn a playoff berth.
That victory pitted the Tigers with a tough road matchup against top-ranked Marshfield, and La Grande was swept by the eventual state champions, 25-4, 25-14, 25-11.
