NORTH POWDER — Powder Valley punched its ticket to the final eight in the OSAA 1A volleyball championship.
The Badgers advance to a Nov. 4 date against North Douglas after a 3-1 victory over South Wasco County on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Badger gymnasium.
South Wasco County, entering the match ranked 11th, proved a tough opponent for the sixth-ranked Badgers with all four sets decided by four points or less. Powder Valley grabbed a victory in the first set by the largest margin of the day, winning 25-21. The second set went to the Badgers 25-23 before the Redsides grabbed a set with a 25-22 win. Powder Valley punched their ticket to Ridgeview High School with a 25-22 victory in the fourth and final set.
Powder Valley (24-7 overall) will be on Court 1 with a start time of 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 against St. Paul (26-5 overall), which enters the match as the third seed in the tournament and took a 3-0 win over Central Christian on Oct. 29 in the second round of action. The Buckaroos are riding a nine-match win streak dating back to Oct. 1, also the date of the squad’s last loss.
Playing in an Arizona tournament, St. Paul fell to Enumclaw, Washington, Castell, Arizona, Mesquite, Arizona and Bishop O’Dowd, California before bouncing back and winning over Desert Mountain High School of Arizona and starting the current win streak. St. Paul has only lost to a single Oregon team, a 3-0 match loss to Damascus Christian back on Sept. 24. Powder Valley also posted two losses to the same team, Damascus Christian, for the season.
