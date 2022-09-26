POWDER VALLEY — Playing without its starting two outside hitters, the Cove volleyball team picked up two wins in the afternoon session of the Old Oregon League Crossover Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Powder Valley.
The Leopards started the day with a 3-1 victory over Griswold. Pushed to extra points in the first set, Cove finally picked up the win, 26-24, and used the momentum to cruise in the second set, winning 25-9. The Grizzlies returned in the third set to win 25-19 over the Leopards. Cove came back in the fourth set to close out the match, 25-17.
Later in the day, Cove took a 3-1 match over Elgin. The Leopards cruised in the first set, 25-20, and took a 2-0 lead after a 25-16 victory in the second set. The Huskies made the match interesting after winning over Cove, 25-23, in the third set. The Leopards closed out the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth and final set.
“We were missing our starting two outside hitters for this tournament so the team had to learn new positions and new rotations,” said Cove coach Brett Moore. “We had stellar performances from Dylanie Petersohn, Cabella Gregory and Reegan O’Rourke to help seal the wins.”
Cove (6-7 overall, 2-3 1A Old Oregon League) travels to league-leading Powder Valley (13-3 overall, 5-0 league) in a bid to upset the Badgers and hand Powder Valley the team’s first league loss.
