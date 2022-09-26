POWDER VALLEY — Playing without its starting two outside hitters, the Cove volleyball team picked up two wins in the afternoon session of the Old Oregon League Crossover Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Powder Valley.

The Leopards started the day with a 3-1 victory over Griswold. Pushed to extra points in the first set, Cove finally picked up the win, 26-24, and used the momentum to cruise in the second set, winning 25-9. The Grizzlies returned in the third set to win 25-19 over the Leopards. Cove came back in the fourth set to close out the match, 25-17.

