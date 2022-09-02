WALLOWA – The Joseph Eagles kicked off the 1A Old Oregon League volleyball season with a convincing 3-0 victory over the Wallowa Cougars on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Wallowa gym

The Eagles started the match with a 25-18 victory and continued the match with a 25-7 second-set win. The match was concluded as Joseph grabbed a 25-14 win in the third set.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.