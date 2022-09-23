ELGIN — The Elgin volleyball loss streak extended to three matches as the Huskies fell to Echo, 3-0, in front of the home crowd in the Huskies gym on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The Huskies dropped the first set, 25-14 to the Cougars and lost in the second set, 25-19. Echo took the match with a third set 25-11 win.
Elgin (3-8 overall, 0-3 1A Old Oregon League) is on the road on Sept. 24 with a trip to Powder Valley to participate in the Old Oregon Crossover Tournament. Action starts at 9 a.m.
JOSEPH 3, IMBLER 0
JOSEPH — In a 1A Old Oregon League battle for fourth place in the standings, Joseph took a 3-0 victory over Imbler on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Joseph.
The Eagles cruised in the first set, winning 25-13 and continued in set two, taking a 25-14 win. Imbler made a small run in the third set, but Joseph made it look easy with a 25-17 win.
Joseph (5-9 overall, 2-1 OOL) looks to continue winning on Sept. 23, hosting Powder Valley (9-2 overall, 3-0 OOL). The Badgers currently sit second in the league standings.
Imbler (9-8 overall, 2-2 league) will travel to Powder Valley on Sept. 24 to take part in the Old Oregon League Crossover Tournament. Action starts at 9 a.m.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, ENTERPRISE 0
WESTON-McEWEN — Playing in a 2A Blue Mountain Conference contest, Enterprise fell to Weston-McEwen on the road on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Weston-McEwen rolled to an easy win in the first set, 25-16. The Outlaws made a run in set two before falling in a 25-23 battle. The TigerScots again returned to dominate the third and final set, winning 25-17. The loss continues a winless conference record for Enterprise at 0-2.
Enterprise (7-6 overall) returns to nonleague play on Sept. 23 with a trip to Cove to meet the Leopards (4-6 overall).
