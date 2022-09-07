IMBLER — Returning to nonleague action after a league victory over Cove on Sept. 1, Imbler picked up a convincing win over Enterprise, 3-1, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Imbler.
The Panthers opened the match with a 25-14 win, but the Outlaws evened the night up with a second set victory, 25-20.
Imbler returned in the third, overwhelming Enterprise, 25-8 and left the home fans with a happy drive home with a 25-19 victory in the fourth for the match win.
“Our team struggled with consistent play, but found the mental toughness needed to win,” said Imbler coach Jennifer Teeter. “Marlen Rivas led a comeback in set four with outstanding serving. She served 13 straight, scoring 12 points.”
The Panther offense was led by Rachael Stirewalt with 15 kills for the night.
“Our team looked tired tonight from a long weekend,” said Enterprise coach Lisa Farwell. “We were on the road or court for 44 hours playing at the Dufur Classic and it showed tonight. I was pleased we found the energy to win the second set, but just could not keep the momentum going the entire match.”
Imbler (5-2 overall, 1-0 Old Oregon League) returns to league play and stays home on Sept. 8 with the Wallowa Cougars in town for a 5 p.m. first serve.
Enterprise (5-4 overall) attempts to break a two-game skid on the road in Elgin on Sept. 8 with a 6 p.m. start time.
