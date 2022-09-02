Panthers' Jayda Cant and Leopards' Cabella Gregory both jump for the ball while teammates wait to see which side of the net it will land during the Imbler versus Cove volleyball game at Imbler High School on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The Panthers swept the Leopards 3-0 in a league game, which went 25-6, 25-13, 25-16.
IMBLER — The Imbler volleyball squad sits at 1-0 in the 1A Old Oregon League after a 3-0 victory before the home fans over the Cove Leopards on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The Panthers started the match with a convincing 25-6 victory in the first set and continued the dominance, winning the second set 25-13. Cove was able to make a run in the third set before Imbler won, 25-16.
Imbler (4-2 overall, 1-0 1A Old Oregon League) returns to nonleague action on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with a showdown with 2A Enterprise in Imbler. Game time is 7 p.m.
Cove (1-2 overall, 0-1 1A Old Oregon League) will be in Prairie City on Sept. 2 for tournament play.
Joseph 3, Wallowa 0
WALLOWA — The Joseph Eagles kicked off the 1A Old Oregon League volleyball season with a convincing 3-0 victory over the Wallowa Cougars on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Wallowa gym
The Eagles started the match with a 25-18 victory and continued the match with a 25-7 second-set win. The match was concluded as Joseph grabbed a 25-14 win in the third set.
Joseph (3-1 overall, 1-0 1A Old Oregon League) is off the court for over a week, taking to the road on Friday, Sept. 9, for a nonleague match against South Wasco County.
Wallowa (0-3 overall) attempts to find its first win of the year in Dufur on Sept. 2 as the Cougars meet Myrtle Point.
Powder Valley 3, Pine Eagle 0
PINE EAGLE — The road wins and undefeated season continue for the Powder Valley volleyball team as the Badgers downed Pine Eagle, 3-0, in 1A Old Oregon League action Thursday, Sept. 1, in Halfway.
The Badgers rolled to a 25-13 victory in the first set, followed by a 25-15 win in the second set. The night came to a close with a 25-9 win by the Badgers in the third and final set.
The victory keeps Powder Valley perfect at 2-0 with a 1-0 Old Oregon League record. Powder Valley is just down the road on Sept. 2 to take part in the Baker Tournament.
