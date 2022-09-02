Imbler vs. Cove

Panthers' Jayda Cant and Leopards' Cabella Gregory both jump for the ball while teammates wait to see which side of the net it will land during the Imbler versus Cove volleyball game at Imbler High School on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The Panthers swept the Leopards 3-0 in a league game, which went 25-6, 25-13, 25-16.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

IMBLER — The Imbler volleyball squad sits at 1-0 in the 1A Old Oregon League after a 3-0 victory before the home fans over the Cove Leopards on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Panthers started the match with a convincing 25-6 victory in the first set and continued the dominance, winning the second set 25-13. Cove was able to make a run in the third set before Imbler won, 25-16.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.