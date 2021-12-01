Aimee Meyers (6) sets the ball for Joseph at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Meyers was named Old Oregon League player of the year at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
Allison Stirewalt (2) prepares to spike the ball against Cove during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Stirewalt concluded the season with a selection to the first-team Old Oregon League.
Rachel Baird (3) spikes the ball against Imbler during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The Joseph Eagles walked away 3-2 over the Powder Valley Badgers to win the tournament. Baird led the Leopards this year and was selected first-team all league. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
Makenna Shorts goes up for a serve in a match against Baker on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Shorts was one of three Tigers selected to the all-league first team following the 2021 season.
UNION COUNTY — After strong team performances from a number of teams in the area this season, Union and Wallowa county volleyball players were well-represented on this year’s all-league teams.
In the 4A Greater Oregon League, La Grande went 8-5 in the regular season and lost in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. The Tigers had three players named to the first team and three selected to the second team.
La Grande’s first-team nominees were senior setter Izzy Kump, senior libero Felicia Murphy and junior setter Makenna Shorts. The team’s second-team players were junior offensive hitter Ari Meyer, sophomore middle hitter Belle Near and junior offensive hitter Shelby Burgess.
In the 2A Blue Mountain conference, Union hauled in five all-league nominees after making it to the state quarterfinals this season.
Senior Callie Glenn was named to the first team, while senior Kaylin Nowak was selected to the second team. The Bobcats’ honorable mentions were freshman Jesse Ledbetter, senior Emma Ricker and junior Megan Winterton.
At the 1A level, Union and Wallowa County schools were well represented across the Old Oregon League all-league teams.
Coming off a 24-4 overall record and a run to the state quarterfinals, Joseph head coach Jill Hite earned coach of the year. Sophomore Aimee Meyers was named player of the year.
The Eagles also earned a first-team nomination from sophomore Cooper Nave. Junior Molly Curry made the second team and Sarah Orr and McKenzie Keffer earned honorable mentions.
After a 14-6 season that saw Imbler knocked out in the first round of the state playoffs, the Panthers saw three all-league nominations. Seniors Joelle Treat and Allison Stirewalt were selected to the first team, while junior Harvest Coston was selected to the second team.
Powder Valley was well represented, with three players making all-league teams after a 24-10 season that ended in the state second round. Sophomore Ayla Bingham and senior Trinity Nesser both earned second-team honors. Freshman Marli Lind earned honorable mention.
Cove finished the year 9-13 overall and compiled a strong 9-5 league record. Senior Rachel Baird earned a spot on the first team, while sophomore Autumn Dobbs was selected to the second team. Senior Carlee Porter earned honorable mention.
Elgin senior Erika Adams was selected to the first team, leading the way for the Huskies. Wallowa senior Haley Crockamp was named to the second team and junior Libby Fisher made honorable mention.
