COVE — Chantele Burgess is preparing for a summer of open gym times, camps and upcoming tournaments. Spending a summer planning for a fall season of high school volleyball is not new for Burgess.
What is new is the team as Burgess takes the helm of the Cove Leopards.
A family move brought Burgess back to Union County and a chance to coach the Leopards. After growing up in the Elgin area, Burgess took over as head coach of 2A Blanchet Catholic in 2019.
Burgess coached the Cavaliers to the league playoffs in multiple years and every year ended with the Blanchet Catholic squad ending the season with a grade point average above 3.6.
“I was extremely lucky to have coached with Blanchet’s retired coach and learned so much,” Burgess said. “This is a great opportunity at Cove.”
Burgess is jumping into her new duties immediately. Summer league volleyball is already planned along with open gym times.
“I held a meeting for the team and 20 players showed up excited to start playing,” she said. “I plan on taking the summer as a time to get to know the girls. I believe in fundamentals and that will be the focus over the summer.”
Cove Athletic Director Brett Dunten said hiring a coach like Burgess is big for the school.
“We are very excited to be able to hire a coach like Chantele and her abilities,” he said. “We are confident Chantele can guide the Leopards to be competitive both in league and state play.”
Burgess stated her experience shows teams build as a whole, not on a single player.
“I am big on team first and building together as a team,” she said. “Cove plays in a very competitive league and the Leopards need to be ready to play on day one.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.