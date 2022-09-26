POWDER VALLEY — Taking a road trip to play other Old Oregon teams on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Imbler volleyball team played to a 1-1 record for the Old Oregon League Crossover Tournament.

The Panthers started the day with a 3-2 loss to Echo. Imbler started the match with a 25-22 victory, but dropped the second set, 25-18. The Panthers returned for a 25-22 victory in the third set, but saw the fourth set go Echo’s way, 25-23. In the final set, the two teams needed extra points to decide a winner with the final going to the Cougars, 17-15.

