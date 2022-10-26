LA GRANDE — In her 15 years of coaching, La Grande High School volleyball coach Melinda Backer-Bisenius has never had a team post a 100% service rate.
It finally happened Tuesday, Oct. 25. La Grande posted a perfect service rate, with not one serve going into the net, over the baseline or out of bounds.
The milestone was a large factor in the Tigers posting a 3-0 victory over visiting Stayton in the Oregon Schools Activities Association Class 4A state volleyball play-in game, advancing La Grande to the bracket of 16 teams vying for a state title.
The Tigers downed the Eagles in the first set, 25-16, and finished the second set off with a service ace for a 25-19 win. A service ace also completed the third set and ended the match with a 25-17 Tiger victory.
“We were prepared and the team was excited to take the court,” said Becker-Bisenius. “Some of the seniors on the team remembered Stayton from last year.”
The Tigers faced the Eagles last year, also for a play-in to the state tournament. Stayton may wish to change opponents for next season as La Grande downed Stayton, 3-0, in last season’s contest also.
“We play different at home due to our student section,” Becker Bisenius said. “The student body is amazing and supports this team tremendously.”
The Tigers are hoping some of those make the trip to Marshfield as La Grande is on the road on Oct. 29 to meet the top-ranked Pirates. Marshfield welcomes La Grande for a 3 p.m. start after finishing the season with an overall record of 20-3 and the No. 1 showing in the state 4A ranks.
Becker-Bisenius said the 16th-ranked Tigers are ready for the challenge.
“This team is finding itself and coming on as the season winds down,” she said.
La Grande started the year with a tough nonleague schedule, going 2-10 to begin the season’s play.
Since Sept. 26, the Tigers posted a 4-3 record, including the play-in victory over the Eagles.
La Grande joins both Pendleton and Baker in the remaining 16 teams in the playoffs.
