ELGIN — Union is now on a two-game win streak after a 3-0 1A Old Oregon League victory over Elgin on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Elgin.
The Bobcats downed the Huskies in the first two sets with identical 25-13 scores. The third set went the way of Union with a score of 25-17.
Union (3-11 overall, 2-1 1A Old Oregon League) goes for three straight victories with a Saturday, Oct. 1, home match against Pilot Rock/Ukiah (4-9 overall, 2-3 league) in league action. The two teams hit the court at 1 p.m.
Elgin (4-10 overall, 0-4) will search for that first Old Oregon win on Thursday, Sept. 29, as the Huskies host Griswold (3-8 overall, 0-3 league) in a battle of two teams looking to take a step forward in league play. The first serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.
POWDER VALLEY 3, COVE 0
COVE — Powder Valley remained league perfect on the season with a 3-0 victory over Cove on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Cove gymnasium.
The Badgers dominated the night in this meeting of 1A Old Oregon League opponents, taking the first set 25-14 followed by a 25-15 second-set victory. The third set went the way of Powder Valley, 25-11.
Powder Valley (14-3 overall, 6-0 1A Old Oregon League) prepares for a home match against Pine Eagle (0-5 overall, 0-3 league) scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29.
Cove (6-8 overall, 2-4 league) will be back on the home court also on Sept. 29, taking on Imbler (10-9 overall, 2-2 league). The first serve is set for 5 p.m.
